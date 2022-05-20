The Washington Sate Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting on SR 167 near Kent.

Troopers say that just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, their communications dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting on northbound SR 167 just south of I-405 (map below).

Once Troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a vehicle on the right shoulder that had sustained at least four bullet holes. The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver and he was not struck.

The victim driver described the shooting vehicle being a dark blue Honda Accord. He stated that it was lowered with a wide body kit and black wheels and heavily tinted windows. The vehicle was occupied by two males possibly in their early 20’s. The passenger of the dark blue Honda lowered the window and opened fire striking the victim vehicle shattering a window and disabling it.

WSP detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed or has information on the dark blue Honda Accord. The occupants are being sought for Drive by Shooting.