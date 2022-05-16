On Monday, May 16, 2022, the new ORCA system launched for hundreds of thousands of transit customers across the Puget Sound region with access to a new myORCA.com website, myORCA smartphone app, and real-time value loading for ORCA cards.

Normal fare collection resumes today for all regional transit agencies who accept ORCA cards. All current ORCA cards, including youth, senior, ORCA LIFT, and reduced fare cards work with the new system. ORCA customers do not need to get a new card.

The transition to the new ORCA system will continue as crews replace over 6,000 card readers and vending machines across the region over the next few months.

The ORCA team and agencies are aware of a few vending machines, card readers, and customer service stations that continue to experience technical issues but are working to resolve most of these issues by the end of the week.

Transactions recorded on old ORCA card readers will be accepted each night into the new system to keep account balances accurate.

To get the most up-to-date information about ORCA service over the next few weeks, visit the rider alerts webpage of the agency you plan to travel with at the links below:

Community Transit: https://www.communitytransit.org/alert Everett Transit: https://everetttransit.org/AlertCenter.aspx?CID=Rider-Alerts-4 King County Metro: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro/alerts-updates.aspx Kitsap Transit: https://www.kitsaptransit.com/blog/rider-alerts Pierce Transit: https://www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-detours-rider-alerts/ Sound Transit: Service Alerts: https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts Washington State Ferries: https://wsdot.com/ferries/schedule/bulletin.aspx



“We appreciate customers’ patience as we continue to roll out the new ORCA system,” officials said “Millions of ORCA accounts and balances were transferred this weekend to the new system. Beginning today and in the coming weeks, customers who regularly add funds to their account via autoloads – approximately 175,000 people – can go online to begin to set up a new account and new autoloads to ensure funds are available on their card.”

Customers who need further assistance during the next few weeks might experience longer wait times than usual when contacting call centers or visiting customer service locations. To avoid wait times, officials recommend contacting ORCA via the website or myORCA mobile app.

Customers can still add cash to their cards at vending machines, customer service locations, and participating retailers. A new online account is not required to access the system.

New ORCA features include:

New ORCA website. myORCA.com features real-time card loading, mobile phone accessibility, more payment options, and the ability to manage multiple cards. This new site replaces the current ORCAcard.com site. Smartphone app. Customers can use the myORCA app to manage their account from any location 24/7 with the same functionality available on the new website. The app is available on Apple’s app store and the Google Play store. Business account website. myORCA.com replaces orcacard.biz as the place where employers manage their ORCA programs.



Single-ride and pass prices remain the same. Reduced fare programs will also still be available. Visit myORCA.com to learn more.

Later in 2022 and 2023, ORCA will be adding more stores to the retail network and introducing a smartphone tap-to-pay option. After these features are delivered, the ORCA agencies will engage with customers to identify improvements and new features.

This effort marks the start of ongoing improvements to the ORCA system over the next several years.

Visit myORCA.com to learn more about upcoming improvements, to create your new account and sign up for project updates.