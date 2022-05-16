The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s next membership luncheon on Thursday, June 2, 2022 will host speaker Janie Sacco, Outreach and Marketing Specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Sacco will give an update on SBA’s current program focuses, funding programs, qualification criteria, advisor/mentor partners & microlender partners.

WHEN: Thursday, June 2, 2022: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Kent YMCA, 10828 SE 248th Street, Kent, WA 98030 (map below)

REGISTER: http://www.kentchamber.com

CONTACT: Liza Conboy: [email protected]

COST: