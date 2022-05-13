REMINDER : The return of the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s popular Business Expo and ‘Taste of Kent’ event will be next Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the accesso Showare Center from 3 – 7 p.m., and admission is FREE.

Plans for this event include: vendors from each of the highlighted neighborhoods of Kent, including West Hill, Downtown, and East Hill.

In addition to businesses, various non-profits and neighborhood organizations are planned to be included.

And…FOOD! The “Taste of Kent” will offer the opportunity to sample bites from local eateries and discover new favorites. In addition, free entertainment from local groups is expected, making this a festive and fun community event.

Food vendors will include:

Bells Kitchen Café Pacific Caveman Kitchen Cow Chip cookies Mama Stortini’s MOD Pizza All City Ice Cream #FollowMe Catering Panera Bread



Sponsorships and vendor tables are still available – for more information, please contact Liza Conboy at [email protected].

The ShoWare Center is located at 625 W. James Street: