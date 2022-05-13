Kent Police Detectives are investigating circumstances leading up to the death of a 60-year-old Kent resident on Thursday night, May 12, 2022.

Police say that on Thursday night at approximately 11:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of 27600 123rd Ave SE (map below) in reference to a physical fight between two adult male roommates.

As officers were responding, dispatch advised that one of the males was unconscious and CPR was being started. Officers arrived at the location and found an adult male attempting to give CPR to the victim. Officers took over lifesaving efforts until Puget Sound Fire and Medics arrived.

Tragically, lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, a 59-year-old Kent male, was detained at the location and later taken into custody. The suspect was interviewed by Kent Detectives, and booked for Murder 2 into the King County Adult Detention Center.

Kent Detectives continue to process the scene for evidence and information relating to this incident.