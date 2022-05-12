Local tourism, civic, and economic development organizations are rallying around an upcoming event that celebrates the history, mythology, and pop culture relating to the 1947 Summer of the Saucers, the infamous Maury Island Incident, and the world’s first alleged encounter with the iconic Men in Black on June 22, 1947.

This fun new event will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines (map below).

Key supporters of ‘6/22: The Men in Black Birthday Bash’ include Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, Des Moines Legacy Foundation, Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, and Destination Des Moines.

“We are launching this event in time to capture the 75th Anniversary of the historic events that mark the beginning of the modern UFO era and our local role in that legacy,” said event co-founder Steve Edmiston. “We simply could not pull it off without these organizations quickly pledging their support.”

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation has given a grant of $1,947 to sponsor the event. President Patrice Thorell called 6/22 co-founder Edmiston a “fantastic storyteller and entrepreneur” and predicted that a successful Men in Black Birthday Bash could become a catalyst for even more unusual events.

“Des Moines has been Ground Zero for quirky historical incidents that have the potential to draw the curious,” Thorell said. Thorell added that Des Moines’ unique history has untapped possibility for economic development.

“We believe this event has the potential to grow into an event that will welcome visitors from around the world. We are excited to be a part of the inaugural birthday bash,” said Mark Everton, President & CEO, Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.

Rotarian Brian Snure said the Des Moines and Normandy Park Club jumped at the chance to support the event.

“Part of our mission as Rotarians is to make the Des Moines community a great place to live, work and play,” said Snure. “The 6/22 birthday bash will not only promote the community but will be a fun way to share our unique and fascinating history.”

Destination Des Moines’ (DDM) President Tony Hettler said DDM is excited to be in on the new 6/22 event from the beginning.

“It is a great match for our mission to showcase our Waterland community as a vibrant location for creativity, community, and business.”

The Northwest’s UFO history and status as the birthplace of the Men in Black have long been celebrated by the Maury Island Incident Historical Society. The society’s namesake historical event inspired the award-winning film The Maury Island Incident and inspired the Washington State Senate to pass Resolution 8648 to acknowledge the Maury Island Incident’s contribution to Washington’s history and culture.

The event will feature live music by J.T. Underwood and Paper Moon, black-and-white costumes, and a slate of zany Men-in-Black-themed entertainment.

WHAT: 6/22 – the Men in Black Birthday Bash WHEN: Wednesday, June 22, 2022; doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the “Great Synchronization” is set for 6:22 p.m. WHERE: Quarterdeck – 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1, Des Moines, WA 98198 TICKETS:

More Information / Follow:

About Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority

The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle Southside, including the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. The organization is responsible for competitively marketing the area as an ideal travel destination for leisure and business travelers who wish to explore Western Washington and an idyllic place for meeting and event planners to hold their events. The Seattle Southside RTA is funded by a self-assessed hotel fund and supported by a lodging tax from the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. For more information, please visit www.seattlesouthside.com.

About Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park

The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park is an association of community leaders who are working to make our communities and the world better places to live, work and play. Club members strive to adhere to the motto of Rotary International: “Service Above Self.” More info at https://www.dmnprotary.org.

About Des Moines Legacy Foundation

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation seeks to build a brighter future through parks, recreation, and senior services in the Des Moines community, with a mission to improve, and create community and park and recreation services; promote interest in and opportunities for charitable giving; be a positive force in providing tools to assist the changing needs of our community; and to enhance services for all ages. More info at http://desmoineslegacy.org.

About Destination Des Moines

Destination Des Moines is focused on the promotion and marketing of the City of Des Moines through activities that continue in the vitality of our Waterland Community. Our mission is to help develop awareness of the City of Des Moines as a great place to hold community events, to open and operate a business and assist other organizations in promoting and marketing events. The principal goal is to bring together for the common good the community, businesses, non-profit organizations and the City of Des Moines departments as partners. More info at https://www.destinationdesmoines.org.

About Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina

The Quarterdeck serves beer, wine, and coffee, all enjoyed with the best view in Des Moines. Learn more at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com.

About the Maury Island Incident Historical Society

The annual meeting of the Maury Island Incident Historical Society, a.k.a. Burning Saucer, is a private community celebration of Puget Sound’s most infamous alleged UFO sighting that features the annual “telling of the tale,” as well as a serious dose of comedy, camaraderie, and actual history, all followed by that famous, flaming, flying saucer. Learn more at https://www.quadrant45.com/#/mauryisland.

About Steve Edmiston (6/22 host; MIIHS co-founder)

Steve is an appointee to the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, and has keynoted the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, conferences, festivals, historical societies, and business groups. He is also a business, entertainment, and IP attorney, and independent film screenwriter/producer. He is credited with four feature films (including Lifetime’s Crimes of the Past), and his award-winning shorts include The Maury Island Incident, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and Thr33.

The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1, Des Moines: