Photo credit: Heather Rutledge

Rainier Youth Choirs’ 15th Anniversary Spring Concert – “Where the Light Begins” – will be performed on Sunday, May 22, 2022, starting at 3 p.m. at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Kent.

The Rainier Youth Choirs organization will celebrate its 15th Anniversary Season with the premier of a commissioned work by recognized poet, Jordan Chaney and composer, Reginald Unterseher. Titled “this light”, the work celebrates hope, life and the “sun in my soul” as a testament to the power and beauty music can bring into the lives of young singers.

The program includes many audience favorites including ‘Touch the Sky’ from BRAVE, ‘Yellow Bird’, ‘Count on Me’, ‘This Little Light of Mine’ ‘I See the Light‘ from TANGLED and works by Diemer, Dilworth, LaBarr and others.

RYC’s performances are well-known for capturing and engaging audiences, with professional-level instrumentalists accentuating dynamic singers.

Rainier Youth Choirs is a non-profit, non-sectarian, tuition-based community organization for grades 2 and up rehearsing in Covington from September to June and serving families in the greater South Sound region.

WHERE: New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave SE, Kent. COST: The concert is free, however donations are suggested. WHEN: Sunday, May 22, 2022, starting at 3 p.m. Festival seating opens at 2:30 p.m. RSVP: Please register attendance HERE in advance or allow extra time if registering at the door.

COVID protocol will follow King County guidelines.

This concert is partially funded by grants from the Kent Arts Commission, Greater Seattle Choral Consortium, Washington Arts Commission and 4Culture.

New Hope Presbyterian Church is located at 19800 108th Ave SE: