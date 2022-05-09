Looking for a way to help Kent look and feel better?

The Kent Police Department has the perfect solution – register to take part in a Community Clean Up Day on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lend a hand to eliminate graffiti and reduce vandalism in OUR community of Kent.

“Together, we can keep Kent clean, beautiful and safe for children, families, seniors and visitors,” police said. “Let’s make our mark—and cover theirs!”

Sign up teams of 6–8 willing volunteers . We’ll meet for coffee at 9 a.m. at the Kent Commons parking lot, located at 4th Avenue N and W James Street. Staff will provide supplies, instructions and directions to your clean-up areas. Teams will drive themselves to their locations. Volunteer groups will paint over graffiti and pick up litter across the City . Kent PD will provide volunteers with locations, supplies needed, paint for covering the graffiti, and instructions. All you need to do is form your group and register by completing the Community Clean Up form (fillable PDF) and emailing it to Sara Wood, Community Education Coordinator at [email protected] .



Registrations will be accepted until June 15. *Please note – once sign ups are received, the group lead will be contacted for a volunteer waiver to be completed by the volunteer or parent/guardian if under 18.

Rain-out Contingency Plan

If it’s raining, teams can still participate. Team captains: show up as planned to check out a bin of supplies and you can return them to Sara Wood by June 30.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/community-education.