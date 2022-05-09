The Kent Panther Lake Library is closed until further notice, due to a vehicle crashing into the building on Saturday, May 7, 2022, causing structural damage.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday to the building at 20500 108th Ave SE (map below).

Two people suffered minor injuries from the accident, and were transported to the hospital.

The King County Library System says the crash caused structural damage to the building, which will be closed until further notice for repairs.

If you selected Kent Panther Lake as a pickup location for holds, they will instead be sent to Kent.