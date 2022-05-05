Blood Donors are still needed at the Kent Station Pop-Up Blood Donor Center.

Dates available include May 6, 11, 12, 18, 20, 24 & 25.

Click here to make an appointment at the ongoing Kent Station Donor Center and enjoy discounts at some Kent Station businesses as a “THANKS” to you. ​

Donors are asked to bring a mask/face covering to your donation. Been told you’re ineligible? There are other significant ways to help! Even if you can’t give blood for patient care you CAN give blood for medical research—and we need you! Please consider participating in our research program or becoming a volunteer.

Please see bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus for more information on steps we’re taking to keep our donors and staff safe. There is no wait to donate if you receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novovax or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare. Your one-hour donation appointment is a safe action to support local hospitals and patients. Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

“Give blood to make your Mom proud.”

Sign up to saves lives by clicking the link below, or call 800-398-7888:

https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=3005

“Someone’s tomorrow needs a blood donor today!”

No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Donors are asked to bring a mask/face covering to your donation, and appointments are required. Been told you’re ineligible? There are other significant ways to help! Even if you can’t give blood for patient care you CAN give blood for medical research—and we need you! Please consider participating in our research program or becoming a volunteer. Please see bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus for more information on steps we’re taking to keep our donors and staff safe. There is no wait to donate if you receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novovax or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare. Your one-hour donation appointment is a safe action to support local hospitals and patients. Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines. APPIOINTMENT ONLY!



The Pop-up Blood Donor Center will be located at 438 Ramsay Way, across from Windermere Real Estate: