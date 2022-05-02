Two people were injured – one critically – when a semi-truck crashed and caught fire on eastbound SR 18 near SR 167 on Monday afternoon, May 2, 2022.
Dramatic footage shared by South King Fire showed firefighters extinguishing the fire.
One patient was rescued by a couple of bystanders who pulled him from the flames.
Eastbound SR 18 to SR 167 was blocked.
Crews on scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a semi truck on fire. Two patients currently. Will update shortly. East bound 18 to 167 North is blocked. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/61mqeFE0yN
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) May 3, 2022
Two patients total one in critical condition with multiple burns. Patient was rescued by a couple bystanders who pulled him from the flames. pic.twitter.com/XEJOFl2vhi
— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) May 3, 2022
Recent Comments