Photo courtesy @SouthKingFire

Two people were injured – one critically – when a semi-truck crashed and caught fire on eastbound SR 18 near SR 167 on Monday afternoon, May 2, 2022.

Dramatic footage shared by South King Fire showed firefighters extinguishing the fire.

One patient was rescued by a couple of bystanders who pulled him from the flames.

Eastbound SR 18 to SR 167 was blocked.