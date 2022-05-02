Kent Police are reporting that they arrested a suspect wanted in connection for shooting a rifle in an apartment complex in the 11100 block of SE 238th Street on the east hill (map below) on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Police say that dispatch advised that an apartment resident had pointed a rifle at another resident, and then fired a bullet into the ground.

Upon arrival, Patrol Officers located evidence, including a video of the incident, and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a 39-year-old Kent resident. They located the suspect nearby and placed him into custody.

The suspect was booked for Illegal Discharge and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

There were no injuries reported, and Kent Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.