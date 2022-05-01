At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting that two suspects in a passenger vehicle were shooting at a semi-truck on eastbound SR 18 near the exit to SR 181 in Auburn.

Troopers say that witnesses stated that the suspect vehicle make was possibly a light gray Honda hatchback with no plates and what appeared to be a temporary registration in the back window.

They further detailed that one suspect was hanging out the left rear window firing what appeared to be an AR15 style rifle. The front right passenger was also hanging out of the window firing what appeared to be a handgun. Both suspects were wearing hoodies making a description hard to obtain.

The witnesses stated that the semi that was being shot at was possibly carrying a load of lumber and at this point in time has not called the WSP and may not have known they were being shot at. Casings were located and collected at the scene.

This is the 26th shooting investigation that the WSP Criminal Investigation Division has handled this year on the freeway system in King County alone.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses that were in the area when this shooting incident occurred and can provide further information on the suspects or suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Medeiros at [email protected].