Puget Sound Fire responded to an intense barn fire in the 23600 block of 156th Ave SE on Kent’s east hill (map below) Thursday morning, April 28, 2022.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the barn was fully involved.
A huge plume of dark smoke could be seen from miles away.
No injuries reported, and the cause is unknown at this time.
Puget Sound Fire on location of a barn fire in the 23600 block of 156 Avenue SE. The barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/CIsTW6YG7h
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) April 28, 2022
