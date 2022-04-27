On Tuesday night, April 26, 2022, the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One Helicopter was out providing patrol support to our partner agencies when it was struck by a laser.

Police say that at around 10:20 p.m., a green laser was pointed at the helicopter from an apartment complex, lighting up the cockpit.

Using the camera system on the helicopter, the aircrew was able to direct officers to a suspect in an apartment.

The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is offering a $10,000 reward and seeking the public’s assistance to locate the individual(s) responsible for pointing lasers at aircraft around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal violation that can cause serious injuries and travel delays, and thousands of laser attacks go unreported every year,” the FBI said.

The FBI says that, as of March 9, aircraft around Sea-Tac have documented more than 100 separate incidents involving lasers. Pilots landing at the airport have experienced a green laser illuminating and tracking the cockpit of their aircraft while on approach to land at SEA. Neighborhoods with reported incidents include: SeaTac, South Park, Highland Park, White Center, Burien, Normandy Park, and Des Moines.

Below is video of Tuesday night’s incident, which includes the laser pointing, the crew’s response and eventual tracking of the suspect until Kent Police on foot contact the suspect(s) on a trail at Lake Meridian (running time 4:54):