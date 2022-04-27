A joint investigation between the Tacoma Police Department and Kent Police Department led to the identification of a suspect believed to be responsible for the organization and facilitation of numerous illegal street racing events throughout King County and Pierce County.

Police officers arrested an 18-year-old male suspect recently at a residence in Puyallup.

The suspect will initially be transferred to King County for charges related to incidents within their jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing for charging of incidents within Pierce County.