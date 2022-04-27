An in-person version of the 14th annual Kent International Festival will be returning to the accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
This will be the first in-person version of this great local event since 2019.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are so excited to hold our festival in person again this year,” organizers said.
The Kent International Festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity represented in the greater Kent community.
“We believe that, through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all,” organizers said.
APPLICATIONS OPEN UNTIL MAY 6
Applications are now open for 2022, with a deadline of May 6. Volunteer Applications will continue to be taken after May 6. 2022.
- Help plan our festival for 2022 – Our busy committee is always looking for more people to help us plan.
- Applications are available at the link below:
https://kentinternationalfestival.com/applications
Below is a video of the virtual event held last year:
More info on the festival available here: https://kentinternationalfestival.com
Recent Comments