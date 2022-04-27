An in-person version of the 14th annual Kent International Festival will be returning to the accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

This will be the first in-person version of this great local event since 2019.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are so excited to hold our festival in person again this year,” organizers said.

The Kent International Festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity represented in the greater Kent community.

“We believe that, through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all,” organizers said.

APPLICATIONS OPEN UNTIL MAY 6

Applications are now open for 2022, with a deadline of May 6. Volunteer Applications will continue to be taken after May 6. 2022.

Our busy committee is always looking for more people to help us plan. Applications are available at the link below:

Below is a video of the virtual event held last year:

More info on the festival available here: https://kentinternationalfestival.com