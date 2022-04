A FREE ‘Discover Kent Business Expo featuring the Taste of Kent will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the accesso ShoWare Center.

This event will run from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and admission is FREE.

Sponsorships and vendor tables are available now – for more information, please contact Liza Conboy at [email protected].

The ShoWare Center is located ast 625 W. James Street: