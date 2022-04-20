UPDATE : On Monday, April 18, 2022, the United States Marshal’s Service along with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested Roman Culver, 23, from Covington, who they suspect was involved in a recent drive-by shooting.

Police say that Culver is the suspect in a drive by shooting being investigated by Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives and detailed in the press release above. Culver also had a warrant for Assault 1st and Car Jacking from a case investigated by WSP detectives on Aug. 18, 2021.

The shooting incident began when the victim was approaching Sate Route 99 traveling eastbound on S. 348th Street in Federal Way around 10:35 p.m. A white Dodge Charger with black rims, a black spoiler on the trunk and no rear plate cut the victim off. The victim was driving a red Volkswagen GTI. The victim entered northbound I-5 and the Charger followed and an occupant of the vehicle fired several rounds at the victim vehicle and fled northbound on I-5 at a high rate of speed.

The arrest was made in southeast Portland, OR after Culver rammed police vehicles and attempted to run over an officer who fired one shot in defense.

Culver was also wanted for other crimes by agencies in Washington and a person of interest in even more crimes.

Culver is in the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.