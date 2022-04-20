The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) will host an Open House/Mixer for Volunteers on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at their offices in historic downtown Kent.

Attendees can learn about the KDP’s work in downtown Kent along with ways to connect to community through volunteerism.

This event is for you if:

You’re new to the area A long-term resident or a student Want to feel connected to community Like learning new things Want to make new friends Enjoy teamwork and bringing fulfillment to your life



The KDP offers a variety of opportunities to match skill sets and busy schedules. Guests can expect a casual evening of introductions, networking and explore opportunities that align with your interests. Refreshments and beverages will be served. Bring your neighbors, co-workers and friends!

Kent Downtown Partnership is a designated member of the Main Street America communities’ program and contributes to the Kent community in many ways including supporting small businesses, beautification projects, producing entertainment and events such as Wine Walks, Cider & Ale Trail, Meeker Street Nerd Party, Street of Treats, Shop Local as well annual clean up and other seasonal events and programs.

All members of the public are invited and encourage to attend. To RSVP and sign up, please visit downtownkentwa.com.

This event presented by the Kent Downtown Partnership, a 501c3 non-profit organization, whose mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of Historic Downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our diverse and unique culture.

The Kent Downtown Partnership is located at 202 W Gowe Street, # A: