Kent Downtown Partnership’s Wine Walk is returning and organizers are looking for a few enthusiastic volunteers to help on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 5 – 9 p.m.

“Come down and check out the vibe, help for a while and then experience wine walk for yourself! Meet old friends and make new ones!”

Assignments available:

Set up: Helps with distributing signage, materials and pop up tent. Check in: Greet and verify guests; provide wine walk program guide, wrist band, ec. Ambassador: Assist winery and/or musicians, misc tasks as needed. Tear Down: Gather and return event equipment/materials, clean up we necessary.



“Thank you!”