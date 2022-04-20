Kent Downtown Partnership’s Wine Walk is returning and organizers are looking for a few enthusiastic volunteers to help on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 5 – 9 p.m.
“Come down and check out the vibe, help for a while and then experience wine walk for yourself! Meet old friends and make new ones!”
Assignments available:
-
- Set up: Helps with distributing signage, materials and pop up tent.
- Check in: Greet and verify guests; provide wine walk program guide, wrist band, ec.
- Ambassador: Assist winery and/or musicians, misc tasks as needed.
- Tear Down: Gather and return event equipment/materials, clean up we necessary.
Please click here to find an assignment and time slot.
“Thank you!”
