All are invited to join Multi-Service Center for an Open House as they celebrate their new office location in Kent on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

MSC has moved their office in Kent and “are excited have a larger space with easier access and improved parking for our customers.”

In partnership with the Kent Chamber of Commerce, MSC will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, followed by an open house with snacks, beverages, and good company to share our new space with the community.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4, 2022: 4-6 p.m. (ribbon cutting will occur around 4:30 p.m. approximately)

WHERE: 24437 Russell Road, Suite 200, Kent, WA 98032 (map below).

RSVP: Please RSVP at https://mschelps.org/kentrsvp/.

“We are looking forward to seeing you and hope you can join us!”