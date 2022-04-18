The con is on at Kentridge High School as its award-winning drama department presents “Catch Me If You Can” April 27-30 and May 4-7, 2022 at the Kentridge Performing Arts Center.

Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, “Catch Me If You Can” is a high-flying, toe-tapping musical comedy that tells the true story of Frank Abagnale, Jr. who led the FBI on an elusive chase, cashing fraudulent checks, posing as a doctor, lawyer and Pan Am pilot – all before his 19th birthday. The musical is based on the 2002 film of the same name.

Playing the role of Frank, Jr. is Kentridge senior Guthrie Bettinger, whose credits include “The Secret Garden” at 5th Avenue Theatre, “Newsies” at Village Theatre, among many others. The cast of 30-plus also includes supporting characters, a dedicated vocal ensemble, and dancers from the award-winning Kentridge Chatelaine Dance Team.

Kentridge is among only a few high schools in the state ever to perform “Catch Me If You Can,” considered a demanding musical showcase for its fast pace and intricate acting, singing and dancing.

The last time Kentridge did a razzle-dazzle show of this scale was in 2016 when they performed “Hairspray,” in which they won the “Outstanding Overall Musical” prize at the 5th Avenue High School Musical Theatre Awards.

“It’s our first big spring musical in two years, and we opted to go big,” said Jennifer Grajewski, artistic and drama instructor at Kentridge. “We wanted to give our students and the community something really exciting to experience as they come back to live theatre again.”

SCHEDULE

“Catch Me If You Can” will run for two weeks, April 27-30 and May 4-7, Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and an additional 1:30 p.m. matinee each Saturday. T

he show is rated PG-13 for mature subject manner and language.

TICKETS

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com (search for “Kentridge”).

Performances will be held at the Kentridge Performing Arts Center at 12430 SE 208th Street in Kent (map below). Masks are not required to attend the show.