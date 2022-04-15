Two robbery suspects were taken into custody after they lost control of their car in Kent after being pursued by police early Friday morning, April 15, 2022.

Police say that on Friday morning at around 3 a.m., officers from the King County Sheriff’s Office pursued Maple Valley robbery suspects to the 20800 block of 100th Ave SE in Kent (map below).

“We thank Kent PD, Renton PD, Guardian-1, K9 and others for their assistance,” police said.