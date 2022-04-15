Sound Transit is seeking ideas for the name of the new Link Light Rail Station coming to Kent in 2024.

Sound Transit is partnering with the City of Kent to create a vision for future development near the Kent/Des Moines Link light rail station.

As part of the Federal Way Link Extension, the station is scheduled to open in 2024.

The organization has a shortlist of options to choose from below – which do you prefer?

Midway Station Highline Station Highline College Station Kent-Des Moines Station



Email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 206-398-5465 with your vote!