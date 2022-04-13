SAVE THE DATE : Eileen and Callie’s Place’s ‘Celebrate 18!’ event will be held from 2 – 8 p.m. at the Auburn Community & Event Center on Wednesday, July 23, 2022.

Celebrate 18! is an annual state-wide birthday party held in mid-July for young girls aging out of foster care.

If you were born in 2004 or have experienced the foster care system and did not have a birthday party when you turned 18, this party is for you! Come enjoy shopping with a personal shopper, pampering by hair stylists and makeup artists, lots of bithday gifts just for you, and dinner catered by Alki Bakery!

The day-long event is an opportunity for these girls to be pampered with new clothes, shoes, jewelry, and services by professional hairdressers and makeup artists.

The party concludes with a catered dinner, the Happy Birthday song, messages from foster alum and tons of gifts.

“Celebrate 18! is a birthday celebration they will never forget.”

VIDEO

Here’s a video recap of their 2021 event:

REGISTER HERE:

https://eileenandcalliesplace.org/celebrate-18-birthday-party-rsvp/

For more info or to donate online, click here:

Volunteer Opportunities

Organizers have many opportunities for volunteers to help make Celebrate 18! special.

General opportunities exist for set up and clean up, in the boutique, helping catering staff, at registration, creating decorations and more.

They also need several professional volunteers to help make this day fantastic.

If you are a licensed hair stylist, nail technician, makeup artist or photographer please contact them at [email protected] or https://eileenandcalliesplace.org/contact.