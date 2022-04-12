The Washington State Patrol has identified the victim of Sunday, April 9’s fatal accident on I-5 n Kent as Romel J. Fiesterman, 27, of Seattle.

Troopers say that the victim’s vehicle was traveling northbound on I-5 when they attempted to change lanes just north of the interchange with SR 516 (Kent Des Moines Road; map below).

A vehicle adjacent to theirs honked their horn to notify them not to encroach.

The victim swerved back over, lost control and rolled over, striking a tree on the right shoulder and being ejected.

Feisterman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.