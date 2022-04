The City this week gave a huge shout-out to all of Kent’s amazing Adopt-A-Spot and Adopt-A-Street volunteers.

“In the first quarter of 2022, we had 275 volunteers who collected a total of 349 full bags of litter,” the city said. “We appreciate you!”

Get involved and join these incredible community members in keeping Kent clean by visiting:

Or download a PDF flier here.

Photos courtesy City of Kent