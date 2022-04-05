This week, Sound Transit is kicking off the first in a series of community activities to solicit feedback on the visual design of the new garage for the Kent Sounder Station, with an online open house that runs through April 26, 2022 at:

Other upcoming events include:

On Thursday, April 14 , Sound Transit staff will be on-site at Kent Station from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to talk to the community about the new garage and access improvements. Staff will be located on the east side of the station platform near the bus loop. On Monday, April 18 , Sound Transit will host a virtual question and answer session from Noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82018050485 .



Sound Transit is improving access to Kent Station for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and bus riders, including building a parking garage as well as sidewalk, bicycle, and bus enhancements. Sounder trains, ST Express buses, and King County Metro buses all serve Kent Station. The new parking garage is scheduled to open in 2026.

More information on Sounder station improvements can be found at www.soundtransit.org/kent-access-improvements.