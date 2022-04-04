CALL TO ARTISTS & CRAFTSPEOPLE:

The Cajun Food & Music Fest needs YOU!

The Kent Downtown Partnership is seeking artists and vendors to participate in 2022 Cajun Food & Music Fest, coming to downtown Kent on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 3 – 8 p.m.

This is an energetic, new community event, open to all ages, inspired by one of Kent’s small businesses Altha’s Louisiana Cajun Spices shop.

Cajun Food and Music Fest happens in downtown Kent’s Burlington Green Park Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 3 -8 pm. Railroad Avenue will be close for a pedestrian marketplace, beer garden, music stage, kids’ activities, and artists/vendors.

The KDP is now accepting applications for artists and vendors. We are looking for a variety of vendors with a variety of price points, mediums and focuses. Priority will be given to vendors whose items are 60% handcrafted and fit the vision of the marketplace.

Fine artists and those who make handmade goods are encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to those who apply early. Vendors will be provided a 10×10 space located outdoors on Railroad Ave. Vendors must provide their own table and/or fixtures and weather protection. Vendors are required to be set up in their space prior to the opening event and must remain until the event closes. Vendors are responsible for handling their own sales, booths, and materials. A booth fee of $150 is due upon acceptance/confirmation by the KDP. There is no application fee. Booth spaces do not include power; if power is required, inquire with the Program Coordinator.



For more details and to apply, please visit www.downtownkentwa.com/artists-vendors-wanted/

Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as space is limited. Applications will be juried by a team of local artists, and acceptances will be notified by email.

For more information or questions, please contact Erica Carew at (253) 813-6976 or [email protected].