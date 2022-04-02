This week, the Kent School District (KSD) board of directors reviewed semi-finalist interviews and materials prepared by the executive search firm McPherson and Jacobson,, and selected three finalists for the district’s Superintendent position.

The KSD Board now invites students, families, staff, and the community to review interviews with the three finalists and engage with them through the school and district tours April 4-7, then provide your feedback to the board.

Meet the finalists and watch their interviews:

“Your feedback is greatly valued as we look to select the candidate who best aligns with the mission, vision, core values, and priority qualifications identified by the board and community for the next superintendent of the Kent School District,” the district said.

This survey for feedback about the three finalists will be open until8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

After the feedback survey results are reviewed and the Board conducts its final interviews, the Board will publicly announce the new superintendent’s appointment and begin contract negotiations by the end of April.

Learn more about the Superintendent Search process on the district’s website.