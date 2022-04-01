Kent Police Officers responded to the Key Bank on SE 256th Street (map below) following reports of a bank robbery that occurred at 9:53 a.m. Friday morning, April 1, 2022.

Police say that the robbery suspects fled in a vehicle just prior to their arrival.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Patrol Officers flooded the area, and at 10:03 a.m. they located the getaway vehicle on Willis Street near the roundabout.

Officers safely pinned the suspect vehicle on the shoulder of the road to prevent their escape.

The suspects were taken into custody for Robbery 1 without incident.

One suspect was identified as a 22-year-old Auburn man.

Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives continue to locate evidence and investigate the incident.

“Similar robberies have been reported in neighboring cities and will be reviewed for potential links,” police said.