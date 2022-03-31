Kent-Meridian High School students were recently awarded the first-ever ‘Kent Future Legacy’ Award and the Key to the City by Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

The new Kent Legacy Awards are given to residents of Kent who are making or have made a positive impact on the city of Kent. Kent-Meridian High School (KM) students were selected for their impact on the community and their contributions to the city’s future, the Kent School District said.

Mayor Dana Ralph, who presented the award, recognized the importance of KM in the Kent community and its impact on the city’s success.

“KM is the city’s oldest high school. Many of Kent’s leaders, business owners, and community volunteers have graduated from KM. The future prosperity of our city is being built at KM every day,” said Ralph. From the moment it came time to discuss who to award this achievement to, Mayor Ralph knew that KM students embodied what this award meant.

“As we look at what Kent’s future is, we know it will be our current students that lead us into it. Students have been through so much in the past two years. They are resilient and strong – those are the traits of great leaders,” Ralph said.

During the State of the City address, KM ASB President Don Le accepted the award, along with his fellow ASB officers. Le spoke to the audience about the strength of KM students Picture of the Kent-Meridian ASB Officers with the Key to the City and Kent Legacy Future Awardand what it means to be a Royal.

“Whether it’s your financial situation, the color of your skin, the way you walk, the way you talk, or the way you eat, Kent-Meridian accepts you for who you are. The students of KM that help make up this environment are exemplary leaders, leading not only by word of mouth but by example as well,” said Le.

Le also knows the foundation of our future leaders being established at KM, is built on those who came before.

“Leaders are not born. Rather, they’re forged through fire, strengthened with steel, and tried with experience. When you step up and be a leader, you’re not only passing your torch onto the future generation but the one after as well,” said Le in his acceptance speech.

Kent-Meridian Principal David Radford spoke on what receiving this award means and its impact on the campus community.

“I am so proud and honored that Mayor Ralph recognized the entire Kent-Meridian High School student community for their past, present, and future contributions to the city of Kent. Our students are truly valuable assets to our community and this award confirms that our city leaders see how life and the direction of the city are positively impacted because our students are in it. With this generation of students, the city of Kent is in excellent hands for many years to come,” Radford said.

“Join us in congratulating Kent-Meridian on this fantastic achievement,” the Kent School District said.