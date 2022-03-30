From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

A wanted fugitive escaped custody at Sea-Tac Airport Wednesday morning, Mar. 30, 2022, causing a major police response and search until he was captured and arrested near Angle Lake.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the suspect, who is in his early 20s, was wanted out of Mississippi on a drug warrant, and was in custody of a private security company when he escaped.

Police say the suspect was originally arrested in December for auto theft and eluding, and completed his sentence March 18. He was then held on a warrant out of Mississippi and was en route to being returned on the warrant.

The suspect somehow managed to escape custody at Sea-Tac Airport before being placed on that flight to Mississippi at around 4 a.m.

The suspect then escaped by running across International Boulevard, police said.

A large police search involving several officers, K9 and air support ensued.

He was finally located by KCSO’s Guardian One Air helicopter using its FLIR infrared camera, hiding in some bushes near Angle Lake; below is video showing his pursuit and capture: