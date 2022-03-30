Almost 400 feet of guardrail was damaged from a collision involving a semi-truck on I-5 near SR 516 in Kent Wednesday morning (Mar. 30, 2022), according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said that the two right northbound lanes of the freeway had to be closed for several hours, “because of a large drop off the side of the road” that needed to get fixed right away due to safety reasons.

About 25 sections of guardrail totaling almost 400 feet – including 100 posts – were damaged in the crash.

There were no reported injuries, but the incident caused a massive traffic jam.

The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m., and wasn’t cleared until around 2:38 p.m.