SPONSORED :

You are invited to join a virtual community conversation to discuss the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy on Tuesday April 5, 2022, starting att 5:30 p.m.d!

About this event

This year, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy is partnering with community partners from across King County to host a series of community conversations to receive YOUR input on issues related to the VSHSL. We will be hosting more conversations as the year goes on, so stay tuned!

This community conversation is open to all King County residents, but will focus on communities in and around Newcastle, Fairwood, Covington, Black Diamond, and Maple Valley.

Join the conversation on Zoom!

Please let us know you’re planning to attend by registering for this community conversation! We will send the virtual meeting information to your e-mail address prior to the event date.

At these community conversations we will:

Provide a brief update on the state of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy Learn from community partners and providers on what went well during the levy Discuss what needs improvement going forward.



You can expect smaller breakout rooms and large group sharing.

It is important that we hear from you and we hope that you will join us in listening, learning, and sharing your wisdom on how we can best address the issues, barriers, and inequities facing our community.

Accessibility Information:

We will be providing live closed captioning for all Zoom participants and are working to ensure the event is as accessible as possible for the community.

You have the right to language access services at no cost to you. To request these services, please indicate in the Eventbrite registration ticket.

We will do our best to provide any requested accommodations. In the event that we are not able to provide a requested accommodation, we will work with you to identify another way to receive your feedback

If you have further questions, contact us at: [email protected].