Kent’s Mini Recycling Events are back, with the next one set for Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1–4 p.m. at Scenic Hill Park.

Each spring, summer and fall the City of Kent hosts a free recycling collection event that allows residents to dispose of recyclable items not normally accepted at the curb.

Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected will be reused or recycled.

Items being accepted at this event include

Electronics: Desktops, Laptops, Cell phones, DVD/Blu-ray players, Fax machines, Holiday lights, Keyboards, Mice, Microwaves, Remote controls, Scanners, VCRs, Wires. Textiles: Accessories, Bedding, Clothes, Linens, Shoes, Stuffed toys.



Learn more at KentWA.gov/Recycle.