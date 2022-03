The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a 35-year-old man was struck and killed on I-5 near S. 260th Street in Kent Friday afternoon, Mar. 25, 2022.

Troopers say the victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of I-5 from east to west when he was struck and killed in the HOV lane at around 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, WSP identified the victim as Dominic G. Njuguna, 35, of Lakewood.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.