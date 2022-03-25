Applications for 2 & 4 year online college scholarships for Kent-area high school seniors are open now, and the deadline to submit is April 5, 2022.

Vocational/Technical scholarships are available April 1, and deadline to submit to these scholarships is May 26.

Each year the Kent Community Foundation offers scholarships to Kent area high school seniors.

“After a spring application process, we select scholarships recipients and present the awards at a May scholarship awards ceremony, done in conjunction with other local organizations including Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Kent Area PTSA Council, Valley Girls & Guys, Kent Schools Foundation and Daniel Ross Salon & Skin Care.”

The scholarships currently available include:

Community Partners offering scholarships: (Rotary Club of Kent, Kent Area PTSA, Kent Sunrise Rotary, Valley Girls & Guys and Kent Schools Foundation)

More info here: http://www.kentcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships/