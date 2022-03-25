Kent City Councilmembers Satwinder Kaur and Bill Boyce have tossed their hats into the ring to run to replace Sen. Mona Das, who announced earlier this week that she is not running for re-election.

Das held the 47th District State Senate seat since being elected in 2018, when she defeated incumbent Joe Fain. Her current term expires Dec. 21, 2022.

Both Kaur and Boyce will be on the ballot for the position on the Aug. 2, 2022 primary election, and the general election Nov. 8.

Candidate filing for the upcoming election will be May 16-20, 2022.

Here’s Kaur’s announcement, as posted on Facebook:

“I just read the post from Senator Mona Das announcing she is not running for re-election. First of all, I appreciate Senator Das and all her service to her community.

“As many of you know, I have been looking to deepen my commitment to public service. This is an exciting opportunity and I want to let everyone know that I will be running for this seat.

“I will keep you posted about next steps but wanted to let you know here first that I will be running for the State Senate!

“Thank you for your support.”

And here’s Boyce’s announcement:

“Senator Mona Das has announced that after much consideration she is not seeking re-election. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.

“Even though there will be a new opponent, my priorities will not change.

“I have always listened to the concerns of those I represent, from the school board to the city council, and I’m hearing a lot of people right now are not happy with the direction our legislature has taken.

“My top priorities in Olympia are:

Lowering regressive taxes that target middle class and low-income families. Police reform that invests in more officers and better training, and accountability to keep our communities safe. Housing affordability so our kids and grandchildren can afford to live here



“We will continue moving forward with our campaign and fighting to win Olympia. Your support is needed no matter who we face.

“If you would like more information on my campaign, please visit https://www.votebillboyce.com/ and feel free to reach me directly at [email protected]

“Thank you for your unending support as we run this campaign!

– Bill Boyce

“P.S. If you are interested in upcoming volunteer opportunities check out my website https://www.votebillboyce.com/”