The Kent History Museum will be holding a Grand Re-Opening celebration from 12 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, hosted by the Greater Kent Historical Society.

“Come celebrate! The Greater Kent Historical Museum invites you to the Grand Re-Opening of the Kent Museum!”

“We have lots of exciting new things to see, and we would love to share them with you! Everyone is welcome!”

Masks are recommended; however, they will follow King County and City of Kent current requirements.

More info here: https://kenthistoricalmuseum.org.