Sen. Mona Das (D-Kent) this week announced that she will not be running for re-election to the State Senate in 2022.

Das was first elected to the Senate in 2018, when she defeated incumbent Joe Fain.

She represented the 47th Legislative District in Olympia, and her current term expires Dec. 21, 2022.

“From national leadership on environment and climate, to critical progress on justice and equity, I am extremely proud of the work I have accomplished,” Das said in a statement. “I am excited to continue working to advance progressive ideas while empowering and inspiring more people of color into leadership through other avenues in my future.

Das added that family responsibility as well as financial obligations were factors in her decision. State senators earn $56,881/year + per diem.

“However, after spending time with my family this past week and after many reflective conversations, it has become clear that my family responsibility and financial obligations make it impossible for me to seek re-election,” Das said. “I simply am not spending the time with my family that I must. I also find it hard to meet my financial obligations on my State Senator salary.”

According to her biography:

“Mona Das was born to Indian parents who immigrated to America’s rust belt with only $6 in their pockets, yet full of hope about building a better life for their family. Mona came to the United States when she was eight months old and spent her childhood moving around due to her father’s job, living in eight states and three countries. She finally settled down in Kent, where she currently lives, and is extremely proud to call the 47th legislative district home.”

Here’s her full statement as posted on Facebook:

“After much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election for the Washington State Senate. From national leadership on environment and climate, to critical progress on justice and equity, I am extremely proud of the work I have accomplished. I am excited to continue working to advance progressive ideas while empowering and inspiring more people of color into leadership through other avenues in my future.

“However, after spending time with my family this past week and after many reflective conversations, it has become clear that my family responsibility and financial obligations make it impossible for me to seek re-election. I simply am not spending the time with my family that I must. I also find it hard to meet my financial obligations on my State Senator salary.

“While I am not done creating positive change for our communities and will continue to work tirelessly to make a difference, I will do it in other ways going forward. I am proud of our historic wins, leading the nation in eliminating single use plastics and styrofoam, working to create a circular economy, the work we’ve done to begin tackling our affordable housing crisis, and supporting our district’s economic vitality. Most of all, I am proud of the work we have accomplished to lift the voices of those who have been traditionally marginalized. Together, we have raised our voices and challenged the institutional norms of government….and, we have made a difference!

“I look forward to representing you for the remainder of my term and sharing my future service and opportunities with you later.

“Thank you for the incredible support and trust over the last four years! We have accomplished so much together!!

“Serving you, has been the honor of a lifetime!”