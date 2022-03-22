The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting on I-5 that occurred on March 19, 2022 at 10:45 p.m.

Troopers released new details, which indicate that this shooting incident began when the victim was approaching SR 99 traveling eastbound on S. 348th Street in Federal Way at around 10:35 p.m.

A white Dodge Charger with black rims, a black spoiler on the trunk and no rear plate cut the victim off.

The victim was driving a red Volkswagen GTI shown in the pictures below.

Police said the victim entered northbound I-5 and the Charger followed, then an occupant of the vehicle fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle and fled northbound on I-5 at a high rate of speed.

This is the 17th shooting that the WSP has investigated on local freeways this year.

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking any witnesses to this shooting that may have information that would assist in identifying the suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Ford by email at [email protected].