SAVE THE DATE : This year’s annual youth Kent Fishing Experience is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Old Fishing Hole Park (Frager Road, south of West Meeker Street).

Registration is now open.

Long-sponsored by the Rotary Club of Kent, this non-competitive event focuses on:

Fishing techniques Safety around water Environmental stewardship The other fun and lessons that surround fishing



Each participant will be partnered with an experienced guide for a fishing lesson and opportunity to catch a trout.

All fishing equipment will be provided for the participants, please don’t bring your own.

Space is limited so pre-registration is required by or before Wednesday, May 18. Call (253) 856-5030 for questions or to register today.

*Registrations are limited to 1 spot per child across all time slots, any duplicates will be removed.

PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR OWN GEAR. Please plan on arriving 15 minutes before your actual time slot to fish.

Call (253) 856-5030 to register.

Holding trout

Organizers have the following times available for registration:

YT1401 01S Sa 7:30 a.m.-8:00 a.m. YT1401 02S Sa 8-8:30 a.m. YT1401 03S Sa 8:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. YT1401 04S Sa 9-9:30 a.m. YT1401 05S Sa 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. YT1401 06S Sa 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. YT1401 07S Sa 11-11:30 a.m. YT1401 08S Sa 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.



*Special thanks to the Rotary Clubs of Kent, Kiwanis Clubs of Kent, U.S. Coast Guard and the State of Washington Fishing and Wildlife Department

More info here.