Last week a resident called 911 to report a suspicious occupied vehicle in a field near his East Hill home in Kent, which was discovered to have been recently stolen from Auburn.

Multiple Officers responded and were attempting to contact the suspect when he started the vehicle and rammed two of the Officers’ Patrol cars, twice.

He fled in the stolen car, damaged it, then fled on foot.

Here’s more from Kent P.D.:

“This is where our K9 Krieger and his human, K9 Officer Kallir, jump into action,” police said. “After the suspect ignored commands to stop, K9 Krieger took over the foot pursuit. Krieger caught up with our car stealer/police car rammer in a creek, (or crick if you’re from the Midwest), and was taking him into custody when our bad guy decided to hold Krieger’s head under water.”

“Don’t worry – Krieger is tough and his handler and the other Officers were right there in seconds to get his head back above water and get the suspect into handcuffs,” police said.

“Krieger is OK and our rammed Officers are OK.”

“Thank you to KPD Patrol Officers Makings, Fisher, Burns, Sloan, Mattheis, Pribble and K9 Officer Kallir for getting this offender off our streets, out of our crick and off the neck of our K9.

“And thanks to our good boy Krieger for risking your fur to capture this dangerous suspect. Many pets and treats to you.”

The suspect was booked for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree -RCW 9.41.040.1A, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle – RCW 9A.56.068, Attempt to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle – RCW 46.61.024, and Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree- RCW 9A.48.040

UPDATE: Kent PD offered this postscript:

“Many of you asked in the comments why the suspect was not charged with assaulting K9 Krieger.

“As much as we would like to charge suspects when our K9 partners are assaulted, the RCW (Revised Code of Washington) that applies to assaults on Police K9s and horses specifies that the K9/horse needs to be injured to trigger charges.

“We are VERY thankful that K9 Krieger was not injured in this incident, but it is the reason why no charges could be filed.

“Thank you so much for your concern. It is appreciated.

“Here is a link to the RCW: https://app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=9a.76.200&fbclid=IwAR3TGkFkShvFFZkthlWbRJ99EOPhSp-qz6vcmenn4cwhW-KbrNIi_xkVUPg#:~:text=(1)%20A%20person%20is%20guilty,as%20defined%20in%20RCW%204.24