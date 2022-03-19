The Washington State Patrol is seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting on I-5 in Kent on Friday morning, Mar. 18, 2022.

Troopers say that at approximately 6:45 a.m. Friday morning, their communications department received a 9-1-1 call from an individual advising that their back window was shot out on northbound I-5 near 272nd Street (map below).

Troopers responded and contacted the victim driving northbound on I-5, south of SR 516 on the left side. The victim stated that a white Dodge Charger came up behind them traveling at a high rate of speed and they couldn’t get over right away to allow it to pass. Once they changed lanes the victim believed that someone in the Dodge fired a round through the back window, causing it to shatter.

Upon speaking with one of the witnesses who also called 9-1-1, detectives were able to learn there was another vehicle involved and that was the vehicle that fired a weapon. The witness indicated that they observed the white Dodge pass them on the left and another gray vehicle – possibley with a spoiler on the trunk – pass them on the right at a high rate of speed. According to the witness it appeared that the gray vehicle was chasing the white Dodge. The witness then observed a handgun come out of the window and fire a couple shots in the direction of the white Dodge.

The victim was driving a red Mazda CX5 and from what the investigation shows at this point is that this victim was not the intended target.

Thankfully there were no injuries.

Year to date, Washington State Patrol detectives in King County alone have investigated 16 shootings on the roadways that are patrolled by troopers. This is 41 more than the 12 they investigated in the same time span in 2021.