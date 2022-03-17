The Kent Police Department will be holding a ‘Hops & Cops’ event on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Airways Brewing – Tap Room & Brewery.

This public meeting will run from 6–8 p.m.

“This will be an opportunity for residents to fellowship and ask questions of your Chief and other KPD staff,” police said

NOTES:

KPD will not be drinking during event. Alcohol not provided by City of Kent. MUST BE 21+ AND OVER NEVER DRINK & DRIVE



Airways Brewing – Tap Room & Brewery is located at 8611 S. 212th Street: