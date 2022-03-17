The Kent Police Department will be holding a ‘Hops & Cops’ event on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Airways Brewing – Tap Room & Brewery.
This public meeting will run from 6–8 p.m.
“This will be an opportunity for residents to fellowship and ask questions of your Chief and other KPD staff,” police said
NOTES:
-
- KPD will not be drinking during event.
- Alcohol not provided by City of Kent.
- MUST BE 21+ AND OVER
- NEVER DRINK & DRIVE
Airways Brewing – Tap Room & Brewery is located at 8611 S. 212th Street:
