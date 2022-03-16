The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a felony hit-and-run on SR 167 in Kent that happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The incident occurred on southbound SR 167 near SR 516 in Kent (map below).

Troopers say that the victim was riding a red Honda motorcycle and traveling in the HOV lane when a silver passenger vehicle changed lanes into the motorcycle, causing it to go down.

The vehicle fled the scene and was described as a silver vehicle, possibly a BMW.

The victim sustained a broken elbow and ankle and due to the nature of the injuries this is being investigated as a Felony Hit and Run.

WSP detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or has information on the suspect vehicle to contact Detective Olsen by email at [email protected].