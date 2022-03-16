The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a felony hit-and-run on SR 167 in Kent that happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The incident occurred on southbound SR 167 near SR 516 in Kent (map below).

Troopers say that the victim was riding a red Honda motorcycle and traveling in the HOV lane when a silver passenger vehicle changed lanes into the motorcycle, causing it to go down.

The vehicle fled the scene and was described as a silver vehicle, possibly a BMW.

The victim sustained a broken elbow and ankle and due to the nature of the injuries this is being investigated as a Felony Hit and Run.

WSP RedMotorcycle030922

WSP detectives are seeking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or has information on the suspect vehicle to contact Detective Olsen by email at [email protected].