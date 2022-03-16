By Sarah Brusig

The Kent City Council meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022 was called to order at approximately 7:10 p.m. In attendance were Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Kent City Council President Bill Boyce and Councilmembers Brenda Fincher, Satwinder Kaur, Marli Larimer, Zandria Michaud, and Toni Troutner. Councilmember Les Thomas was not in attendance.

The meeting opened with a change to the agenda stating that Thomas was ill and unable to make the commitment to attend. The Council voted unanimously on Thomas’ excused absence.

The jam-packed agenda kicked off without Public Recognition by Council. Mayor Ralph explained that an eight-week civics academy session by the City of Kent is now open for registration. Interested parties may register for Kent 101 with free in-person classes beginning in April 2022.

Upcoming notable community events in the Kent area are games by the Seattle Thunderbirds, a Labor Council career fair, the Awaken Music Festival, The X League football team will debut on June 25, 2022, and other offerings at the ShoWare Center. Spotlight tickets are also available at kentwa.gov.

Public Safety Report

Chief Padilla took time at the beginning of the Public Safety Report to provide his condolences to the families of two Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot in action. One deputy is recovering and the other is listed as “gravely ill, which is never something easy to hear,” Chief Padilla offered. “Sadly, it’s just a sobering reminder of some of the dangers that our people face. Thoughts and prayers and our hearts go out to them,” Chief Padilla added.

Calling it “a hard transition,” Chief Padilla welcomed new Kent Police Department officers next. Officers Kumar, Hamilton and Arjona stood before Council for introductions before raising their right hands to be sworn in by Mayor Ralph. “It is officially official, congratulations gentleman; welcome to the family,” Mayor Ralph said through erupting applause.

Chief Padilla shared his next update on a “life-saving medal” he “bestowed upon Officer Burns.” It is the fourth time Burns has received the honor. “He seems to always be the guy who’s in the right place at the right time,” Chief Padilla said.

There was a stabbing at Kent Station on March 12 just after 1pm involving one male victim and one male suspect. The weapon was located – a machete. On March 14 the male suspect was arrested and is in custody. “This is an unusual occurrence for Kent Station,” Chief Padilla offered. “We should still keep going there.”

Chief Padilla discussed the neighborhood response team cleaning up graffiti – down from five officers to just two. The dedicated officers chipped in to clean the graffiti in an effort to prevent crime in the local area.

Kent Police is hiring and anyone interested can find out more by visiting kentpolicerecruiting.com. Currently, 148 out of 165 allotted positions have been filled with 17 new recruits joining the force since November 2021.