On Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022, the Kent School District announced a ten-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool to open in fall/winter 2022.

This project came to fruition following consultation with multiple civic agencies and community organizations, including Kent Youth and Family Services and the City of Kent.

“As a learning organization, KSD has worked in collaboration with community partners and early learning centers, providing a variety of full and half-day preschool opportunities to the community for decades. We know and believe in the power of early learning. However, not all of our elementary schools are able to offer preschool and early childhood programming,” said Israel Vela, KSD Interim Superintendent. “Our partnership with Bezos Academy will be life-changing for students and their families that participate in the preschool learning opportunity. This partnership is one more way we can support learning in our district.”

“Our mission is to make preschool education more available and affordable for more children,” said Mike George, President of Bezos Academy. “We’re thrilled to be able to serve the families of Kent, one of the most diverse cities in our home state of Washington.”

The Bezos Academy preschool will be located at the Kent Valley Early Learning Center building on 317 4th Avenue S. (map below). The school will feature five classrooms and 20 children per classroom. It will follow a full-day, year-round schedule, and will be slated to open in fall/winter 2022.

Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level with children aged 3-4 are eligible to apply. More information and an application to the lottery-based selection process will be posted at www.bezosacademy.org once the school opening date is set.

About Bezos Academy

Bezos Academy is a non-profit organization that is building a network of tuition-free preschools. Our preschools offer year-round, full-day programming, five days a week, for children ages 3-5 years old from low-income families. Bezos Academy also provides students with all necessary educational supplies and services to set each student up for success, including Montessori materials, books, arts and crafts, field trips, and meals. For more information, visit: www.bezosacademy.org.